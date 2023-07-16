Billings, MT- Christmas came six months early to the Magic City to provide unseasonal cheer and to improve visibility for one local organization.

Angel Horses is a non-profit that offers what they call comfort compassionate therapy. This allows rescued horses and donkeys that live on site to experience touch and gentle attention while also giving anyone who may need it a chance to enjoy the outdoors and company of others.

The site also doubles as an event center for weddings, baptisms, birthdays and everything in between.

Jonnie Jonckowski is the founder and has been running Angel Horses for a quarter of a century and in that time, she has made some pretty famous friends.

Who helped made Christmas in July a reality.

Jonckowski said that when it came to the out of season celebration, they “never really thought anything of it and all of a sudden Santa volunteered to come and help us, you said 'you know I’m not usually doing anything in July it’s kind of slow and I’d love to help you guys raise some money. So, I’ll be there.'"

She went on to remark that the event is special since Santa "doesn’t wear his red suit!'"

But continues that Santa says it's because he's “not working. Do you wear your uniform when you’re not working?”

The summer snowless spectacular featured more than photos with Santa himself.

There was also western wear dress up photo ops.

Face painting, puzzles, games, food and summer snow.

All at the first annual Billings Christmas in July at Angel Horses.

And while you may have to wait a few more months for more Christmas festivities, Angel Horses holds events year-round that aim to benefit both the community and the horses that reside here.

And you can find more information about their programs here.