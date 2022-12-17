BILLINGS, Mont. - As the Billings Police Department continues to investigate and deter crime, they are also giving back to the community through the third annual Shop with a Cop.

Over fifty children met at MetraPark to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience. Police, E.M.T.'s, firefighters and other emergency personnel took children for a trip in their vehicles and even let them push the buttons.

The fun didn't stop there; officers paraded the kids through the streets of Billings and to Walmart, where the real fun began.

Sergeant Jeffery Stovall explained the background to the shopping event and said, "Shop with a Cop is just an annual event we do around Christmas time, just to bring under-privileged kids in our community. We take them out, we start at the Metra, we do a big, long parade around town and then we end up here at the west end Walmart where they get a gift card, this year's $350 and they go out and do Christmas shopping."

Stovall continued, "we've got kids that you know they want to go right after the toys and run right to the toys and get right after that of course. Big smiles from ear to ear on their face. Some of the kids come in and they want to shop for their families too for Christmas, for mom for dad, for brother for sister and you know, it really warms your heart to see how selfless they can be too."

Stovall hopes this event will have lasting impacts and believes Shop with a Cop is "bridging a gap between the community and law Enforcement. And a lot of times when people see police officers, it's on one of their worst days. Today is the complete flip of that. To where we get to see these kids and have a positive interaction with them, we're out, we're smiling, we're having fun. and it just goes to shows, down the road if we ever see these kids again that they can approach us, that we are humans too. It's not just the badge, and the vest and that stuff, you know we're out and having fun with these guys too."

The parade, and Shop with a Cop, hopes to bring holiday cheer, not only to the kids participating, but to the surrounding community as well.

Kids chosen for this year's event were referred from school districts and the Boys and Girls club of Yellowstone County.