BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library says their Children's Section is closed indefinitely after a pipe burst in that area.

Library workers will have limited access to the materials in that section. Some items will take a longer time to be available for the public to access.

The Children's section will reopen once the repairs are complete.

Anyone who needs more information is asked to contact Jamie Bratlie at (406) 657-8391 or email bratliej@billingsmt.gov.