Billings, MT- A new facility will create a space to not only let kids be kids while also getting a variety of critical mental health care services in a friendly disarming environment.

Elysian Mental Health and Little Legends Therapy have dedicated years of hard work to creating spaces where people can go to get the support they need.

And now, they’re focusing their efforts on helping some of the most vulnerable patients: kids.

The two organizations are gearing up to open a new pediatric clinic which will serve both the physical and mental health needs of their young patients.

The founder of Elysian Mental Health says that they’re focusing on children for several reasons.

Founder Julie Wulfekuhle says that “unfortunately there are a lot of kids in foster care and ward of the state, and they definitely need a lot of specialized care. So, we are seeing overall allot of stressors in kids with school, ADHD, we’re seeing a lot of autism children coming through and the biggest problem is there’s not enough providers in the country, let alone Montana and so everybody has a waitlist and there’s not a lot of providers who specialize with children. There are a lot with adults but not with our younger clients and so that was part of our goal was to really target that population."

The new facility will offer a variety of services like art, play and mental health therapy as well as cognitive behavioral and occupational therapy with help from Elysian’s partner, Little Legends.

Occupational therapist for Little Legends Therapy, Dr. Josi Gibbs talked about the collaboration and says that "being able to offer our services paired with mental health and really getting down to the root cause of what is causing those deficits in attention or behavior and just having that two pronged approve with mental health and us is more like regulatory it’s been really beneficial."

She went on to say that "you just see kids' kind of learning that the way that they learn may be a little bit different but that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. “

The facility is set to open in just over a week on the 26th of July where there will also be an open house on their opening day from 4 to 7 in the evening.

That open house will feature games, prizes, food, a silent auction and a tour of the new facilities located at 1601 Lewis Ave Ste 107