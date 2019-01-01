Children's Museum of Montana looking for a new home

The Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls will be considering a new lease as we head into 2019.

The city commission will be meeting this Wednesday, January 2nd, to discuss the terms of their current lease agreement.

According to The Electric, the Children’s Museum of Montana has leased the space since September of 1997.

Currently, their lease agreement states they're in charge of paying for utilities, maintenance, and a lease rate of one dollar per year.

However, due to a limited amount of space for city offices, city manager Greg Doyon has been pushing for the building to be seized and converted into various city department offices.

For now, Doyon is suggesting a 5 year renewal to give the Children's Museum time to find a new home.

The Children’s Museum of Montana started a fundraiser this past summer to start raising money for a more permanent location in Great Falls.

Their goal is $3.5 million dollars.

If you’d like to donate, just head over to the Children’s Museum of Montana website and hit the donate tab

https://www.childrensmuseumofmontana.org/donate

You can also attend Wednesday's meeting at the Civic Center, starting at 7p.m.