Children's Bodies Found In Freezer

(WNBW/WGFL) The bodies of three children, ages 1, 4, and 6, have been recovered from a chest freezer that was left outside a home in rural Suwannee County, Florida.

Sheriff's deputies say they responded to a 911 call Sunday night after the caller told dispatchers the three children were found not breathing. All three children were taken to a hospital, but deputies say resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Deputies say the adults who were home at the time told them the children were playing in the yard when they climbed inside a chest freezer that had recently been left at the residence but was not plugged in.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2SUdnSz