GENOA, Neb. - Researchers unveiled the names of 102 Native American students who died at a Nebraska boarding school that was open from 1884 to 1934, some children from Montana tribes appear to have been enrolled there.

The Associated Press reports researchers of the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project came across these findings as they search for a cemetery used by the federally-managed school in Genoa, Nebraska.

They gathered many of the names through newspaper archives, including the school's student newspapers, the AP continued.

No graves have been found at this time.