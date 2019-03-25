With I-90 closed due to flooding from the Little Big Horn River traffic is being diverted through the town of Lodge Grass.

BethYana Pease sasy that the steady convoy of cars is already a danger and many of the drivers are traveling too fast.

Pease says she contacted local law enforcement for help slowing down traffic, but found they could not spare officers due to the flood emergency.

Pease and several children chose to do something themselves. They made signs and them up together reminding drivers to slow down.

Pease shared a short video of the traffic issue on facebook.

The signs did seem to help as Pease said traffic was much slower Sunday night.