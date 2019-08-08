It's a scene that's all too familiar, and as kids start a new school year, one that will become more frequent.

Lockdown drills have become standard for many students, and that includes, believe it or not, children as young as three-years-old.

These three and four-year-olds are being taught to follow their teacher into the closet quietly.

Inside, there are glow-in-the-dark stars, snacks, and books to keep the children from getting anxious.

The school directors say that the children were never afraid from the beginning.

In part, because the teachers are trained not to show their nerves, as children tend to feed off of the feelings of those around them.

This is good advice for parents who may want to talk to their children about what to do in case of an emergency.

Just as with any emergency, such as a fire or earthquake, it's a good idea for families to have a plan in the event of an active shooter situation.

A code word that means "follow me now," a place to meet, and a plan to get out of a movie theater or public area.