HELENA, MT – A bill has started the process of moving through a committee to establish a state child tax credit in Montana.

Friday it was heard by the Montana House Taxation Committee.

The bill is being proposed by Representative Ed Stafman of Bozeman and it creates a $1,200 child tax credit for children 5 and under, as well as a $600 child tax credit for children ages 6-18.

The proposed credit would be refundable-- meaning that even if a family did not have a tax liability that year, they would receive it.

The full credit would be available for incomes at or below:

· $65,000 for every married individual who files a joint return and for every surviving spouse

· $55,000 for every head of household, and

· $45,000 for every individual other than a surviving spouse or head of household who is not a 2 married individual.