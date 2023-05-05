Child taken by non-custodial mother in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Eight-year-old Donovan Arturo Morin was taken by his non-custodial birth mother Tuesday, according to the Billings Police Department.

His mother Angel Ridgebear was accompanied by a man named Daryl American Horse.

The vehicle they may be driving is described as in a silver 2006 Dodge Stratus with Montana Plate 3-31331E.

BPD said they do not have a clothing description for Donovan, and he is apparently delayed because he is not enrolled in school.

There has been no contact with any of the individuals since Donovan was taken, despite efforts. The case reference is 23-28365.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 406-657-8200, or their local law enforcement agency.