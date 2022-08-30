BILLINGS - A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Heights Tuesday morning.

Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick says around 7:40 am, the boy ran across Lake Elmo Drive near Reda Lane.

A car traveling south on the road was unable to stop in time and the hit the child.

Lennick says the boy was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He also says the boy was crossing the street in the middle of the road, not at an intersection or crosswalk.

The lieutenant says this incident serves as a good reminder for the driving public that school is back in session, and many kids are walking or riding their bikes to school. Take extra precaution when traveling on roads near a school.

BPD also reminds parents to make sure their kids are properly supervised when walking or biking to school, and to take the time to educate their children on the right places and the right ways to cross a street safely.