Child abduction training helps local law enforcement

A two day training session wraps up at the Northern hotel on Wednesday.

The Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is teaching local agencies skills which would be beneficial in child abduction cases.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a child goes missing every 40 seconds, which is why this specialized training is so important.

"A child abduction investigation is very complex," said Agent Walter,"There's many things that need to be done and they need to be done very quickly in order to hopefully find a child alive."

Established in 2005, the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team or CART has deployed on 157 cases. They have around 80 agents who are stationed all over the United States ready to assist local law enforcement agencies.

"Often times while many agencies will have dealt with runaways and will have dealt with missing kids, a lot of times they might not have dealt with a true stranger abduction," adds Agent Walter. The statistics are actually very good in half of those cases we recovered those kids alive or the child has been deceased."

Agent Walter says if you suspect a child might have been abducted, he said to be aware of your surroundings, write down a license plate, obtain clothing descriptions then call 911.

"It's better to call and for there to be nothing rather than a child to be missing," said Agent Walter.