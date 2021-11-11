Exactly 100 years ago today, Chief Plenty Coups attended the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He was the first representative for Native Americans at the tomb.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be part of something like this; it's a memory I'll cherish personally forever,” Jerome Hugs, a member of the Chief Plenty Coup Honor Guard, said.

Chief Plenty Coups is known as the "chief of all chiefs" for the way he represented all Native Americans.

"He was given that title by other native chiefs that were here at the time on one of the delegations. Not only the other chiefs, but the government also gave him that title. He had a good relationship with the United States government and represented his people very well,” Hugs said.

At the dedication, Plenty Coups was asked to be a representative for our country's native nations.

This week, the Honor Guard laid flowers on the tomb in honor of the chief, and Hugs was able to share the moment with his brother and son.

And Hugs says the impact is still very noticeable around the tomb 100 years later.

"They have Sentinels that are patrolling and guarding the tomb. They take it seriously and to heart that the chief is standing watch over them and keeping an eye on them as well. I believe each one of us was moved by that sentiment,” Hugs said.

Hugs says, representing the Crow people and honoring the chief at the tomb will have a deep impact on him and the rest of the Honor Guard for the rest of their lives.

"What we were asked and able to do is far more reaching than we realize but we represent our hometown of Pryor, our Crow Nation and all native people in general, and hopefully we have done well at that,” Hugs said.