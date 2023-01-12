BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared.

Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.

Those looking to get their fill will be guided through a queue starting at the stoplight at King Avenue and 26th Street, near Rocky Mountain Bank.

Signs will be posted to lead people through the queue, you can also check out the map provided below.

If you want to enter the dining room, you will bypass the queue for the drive-thru and take a left to go north towards the Chick-fil-A.