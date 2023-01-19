BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thursday was the grand opening of the very first Chick-Fil-A in Billings, but there has been a lot of concern about traffic flow for the area.

The Billings community showed their excitement and fortunately for them the lines and traffic weren't as bad as many expected.

The city of Billings and the Chick-Fil-A Traffic consultant worked together to determine what was the best possible options that will reduce traffic congestion.

Mac Fogelson City Engineer for Billings, told our NonStopLocal reporter, a new traffic signal has been installed in-order for drivers to safely make a left-hand turn at the corner of north 24th and rosebud, after receiving traffic recommendations from Chick-Fil-A.

"It was an easy implementation to do, so the city added that what's called a Protective Premises Left, so you can turn left protected now it's a much safer condition and efficient.”Said Mac.

Mac is hopeful that hungry Chick-Fil-A customers will follow the traffic flow plan, and he advices everyone to be patient.