Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a party overnight where 15 people were shot.

Two of the victims have died.

It happened around 4:45 AM in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

Police superintendent David Brown says several victims are still in surgery and detectives have not been able to speak to many of the people who witnessed the crime.

Four guns were recovered at the scene.

No suspects are in custody.

Police say they're trying to figure out what kind of party it was, and what ked to the shooting.

The victims are between 20 and 44-years-old