Chicago officials surprise the city by dying the river green

Chicago officials surprised everyone Saturday morning when they decided to dye the Chicago River green for Saint Patrick's Day, after saying earlier this week they weren't going to do it.

The Mayor's office announced the event this morning with little notice to the public, because they didn't want to attract a big crowd due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Crews with the Chicago Plumber's Union started dying the water green around seven Saturday morning.

It's a long-held Saint Patrick's Day tradition in the city.

Officials are urging people who are planning to celebrate, to continue to follow public health guidelines, and avoid large gatherings.