WASHINGTON - Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after co-sponsoring H.R. 38, "The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act," legislation put forward by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) that would allow people with state-issued concealed carry licenses or permits to conceal a handgun in any other state, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state:

"I will always protect and defend our Second Amendment rights. This legislation will safeguard law-abiding citizens as they travel across state lines, and ensure that their constitutional rights are not infringed upon by burdensome technicalities. I'm proud to stand with my good friend Richard Hudson in supporting this bill, and will continue working to combat any attempts to violate the rights of the people of Wyoming to keep and bear arms.”

H.R. 38 would allow people with state-issued concealed carry licenses or permits to conceal a handgun in any other state, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state. It also allows residents of Constitutional carry states the ability to carry in other states.