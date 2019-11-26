Chefs are already busy preparing a delicious Thanksgiving meal at the Billings Food Bank. The meal will be served Thanksgiving Day, 11-2 at the Billings Food Bank, 2112 4th Avenue N, Billings. And, it's free.

Executive Chef David Maplethorpe of the Billings Food Bank said visitors can expect turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pie.

Maplethorpe and volunteer chefs said they are preparing 80 turkeys. To go with the turkey, they are preparing 28 gallons of gravy.

Maplethorpe said, "Last year, there was not a person who left who wasn't satisfied and thankful they got a meal. And, that's what we're here for. Our thanks is through their gratitude."

The Food Bank served about 200 people last year. They are expecting more than 200 people again this year. They are also planning on delivering meals to about 75 people who are shut in. Maplethorpe said it's not too late to request a Thanksgiving meal for someone who is shut in.

If you want to request a meal for someone who is shut in, or if you are interested in volunteering to help, you can contact the Billings Food Bank at (406) 259-2856. https://billingsfoodbank.com/