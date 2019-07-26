If it's close to your mealtime, you might want to click away.

A chef in South Africa has opened the country's first insect-only restaurant.

Dishes made from various creepy-crawlies are on the menu at the "Insect Experience," a new concept restaurant that specializes in all things crawly.

Chef Mario Barnard says he serves up insect dishes as fine dining.

All the insects are locally sourced, and some have a nutty flavor profile.

Warm polenta and fly larvae croquettes are just some of the chef's novel creations.

And customers have been sinking their teeth into the items.

Patrons then mop up what's left of their dishes with dried mealworms.

The chef says the insect food is a good source of protein.

Those who dared to try them said the dishes at Insect Experience were actually quite good.

The restaurant even has its own insect-based ice cream, which is not only decadent but also a crowd-pleaser.