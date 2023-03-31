BILLINGS, Mont.- Starting in April, the Billings Public Library will be offering Citizen Science Kits to check out with all the necessary tools included.

As a “Citizen Scientist,” participants will begin with a scientific inquiry from a professional scientist and they will help them in a variety of activities from measuring light pollution to visiting the state park to help aid in the collection of scientific data and information.

There is a project for everyone in all fields of interest and is a fun activity for families and individuals. Citizen Science Kits will be available for check out at the Children’s desk at the Billings Public Library.

For more information visit Billings Public Library’s website or call (406) 657-8256.