BILLINGS, Mont. — A Charlo man convicted at trial of sexually abusing minor girls in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison and five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

After a three-day trial, a jury on July 13 found Jack Preston Coversup, 58, guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

During trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Coversup had sexually molested minor girls in a Lodge Grass residence from about Dec. 2015 to Feb. 2016. The victims were under the age of 16.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Godfrey and Lori Suek prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.