BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges have now been filed in the death of Khoen Parker, a minor who was shot in the chest during a large fight between two groups. One member of each group was carrying a handgun.

Police say a man heard the fight begin in a parking lot located near Castle Rock Park. He came and tried to stop the fight by firing two rounds in the air, which caused one of the group members, Andy Jack Grussing, to fire five rounds in response.

One bullet landed on the ground, then curved, hitting Khoen Parker in the right side of his chest. He was sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"I see police in this area a lot more after that," said Thor Loper, a resident of Billings that lives in the area where the shooting took place.

Court documents said a total of 5 people were charged for the incident, 3 of which were minors.

"It can happen anywhere, I think that's what people don't realize," said Loper. "I feel more safe in my neighborhood after it happened, but I'm more aware."

The charges filed included tampering with physical evidence, tampering with witnesses and informants, solicitation of tampering with evidence, riot, obstructing the peace, and theft.