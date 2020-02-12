Changes planned for Airport Road and Main Street Intersection

Changes are planned for the intersection at Airport Road and Main Street in Billings. The Montana Department of Transportation says the changes will improve safety and reduce congestion.

MDOT said they have received feedback from local businesses, citizens and local officials. A plan was put together from over a dozen alternatives.

The plan include three eastbound left turn lanes from Airport Road to turn north onto Main Street, two westbound lanes on the east leg of Airport Road, a right turn lane from southbound Main Street, a left turn lane from southbound Main Street and a signal at the Aronson Road/ Main Street intersection.

Montana Department of Transportation Project Manager Wade Salyards said the project is expected to cost between $5-7 million. He expects construction won't start for a few years.

An open house to review materials and talk with project staff is planned for Thursday, February 13, from 4-6 p.m. at MetraPark in the Yellowstone Room. The address is 308 6th Avenue North, at the Grandstands.