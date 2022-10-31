Changes coming to the I90 Yellowstone River construction project

BILLINGS, Mont. - Changes to driving lanes are coming to the I90 Yellowstone River construction project.

"Within the next month, the traffic will be split," Project Manager Shane Johnson said.

"So, westbound, eastbound will be in the appropriate lanes on or before November 15," he continued. "After that, there will still be construction activity going on periodically through the winter. Next summer, this whole thing starts all over again and we do the eastbound lanes."

Johnson said this is the biggest construction project the Montana Department of Transportation has ever had. The project will reconstruct and widen I90 from two lanes to three between the N 27th Street interchange and the Lockwood interchange. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in 2024.

Johnson said construction has gone smoothly so far. He wanted to remind drivers to avoid distractions while driving.

"There's a lot of traffic that goes through this project," he said. "And there's always concern about inattentive driving or people not paying attention as they're going through here. Both for our workers and the contractor's workers and the traveling public themselves. Yeah, it's always a concern."

Johnson said drivers can receive text updates by texting i90Yellowstone to 844-799-0212.