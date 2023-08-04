Changes are coming to the Billings Residential Garbage Services

BILLINGS, Mont. -- As the Billings population grows, so does the amount of trash that people put out.

To adjust to the increase, the Billings Solid Waste Division decided to update their garbage collection plan, with a new schedule, consolidated routes, and cardboard pick up for recycling

Sitting on about 800 acres, only250 acres of the Billing Regional Landfill is able to receive waste from five different counties, making it the largest landfill in the state.

Kyle Foreman, Superintendent of the Billings Solid Waste Division said at the rate we are disposing of waste and other materials; the landfill could be full within the next 50 years.

Foreman says he has been working on a new optimization plan for nearly two years to balance out all of the routes.

With that new plan, he said about 85% of his customers will have to get used to a new trash pickup day.

But on the plus side, Foreman said customers will have the option to save about four dollars a month by requesting a 64-gallon garbage bin, over the standard 96-gallon bin.

And at no additional cost, Billings residents will soon be able to leave their used cardboard next to their garbage cans to be collected monthly and it will either be composted at the landfill or recycled.

Kyle said waste and extras will be collected "right now, the extras are on the appropriate Monday of each week, so we are moving that to their trash day of each week. For example, my new trash day is going to be on a Wednesday, so the third week of the month ill put my cardboard recycling out on Wednesday when I put my trash cart out."



The cities, Solid Waste Division, hopes that these new changes will conserve space in the city’s landfill, and help with sustainability efforts.