BILLINGS, Mont. - The Chamber Breakfast was back at MetraPark Thursday, April 7. Due to COVID, it was the first Chamber Breakfast at the Metra since 2019.

About 1500 people attended the breakfast. Marya Pennington with the Billings Chamber of Commerce said the goal of the breakfast is to inspire and motivate the business community.

Five awards were given for excellence in business:

Outstanding Business Person - Devon Davidson, MARS of Billings

Inclusion Award - Billings Clinic

Employer of the Year - Altana FCU

Customer Service Excellence - Virginia Mermel, Ph.D., CNS, Backpack Meals and Teen Pantries

NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader - Jaidyn Simmons, Treasure Realty Group

World Champion Skateboarder Tony Hawk was the keynote speaker. He told the audience:

"When I went to the skate park and I saw people flying, that was everything. I basically said, 'I want to do this. I want to do this as long as I can. I want to do this above anything else.'"