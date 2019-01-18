Billings Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2019 Chamber Ag Appreciation Celebration on Friday night.

Billings Chamber of Commerce says the celebration is about education, admiration, and gratitude for the area's farmers, ranchers, consumers, and businesses that make agriculture the region's number one industry.

The Chamber welcomed approximately 800 people to MetraPark for the dinner.

President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce John Brewer said the industry is so important to residents and the quality of life that Billings is able to enjoy thanks to all the great work of ag folks in the region.

Brewer added, "And the purpose is for a lot of our business communities to buy tables and then invite their clients to enjoy and just have a great night with Yellowstone County Catering and large pieces of meat and beer and enjoy the night!"