BILLINGS, Mont. - Chalk on the Walk is happening in downtown Billings on Friday, July 2.

The Downtown Billings Alliance said the theme this year is "Adventure." The event will go from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Artists ages five and up will be creating works of art on the sidewalk below Skypoint: N. 29th St, N. 28th St, 2nd Ave N & 3rd Ave N. There are 42 sidewalk squares assigned to artists in that area.

Lindsay Richardon with the Downtown Billings Alliance said the event was previously part of Harvest Festival in the fall, but due to inconsistent weather at that time of year, the event was moved to the summer.