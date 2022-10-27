Chair Yoga is an adaptive form of yoga that limits the amount of strain normal yoga may put on the muscles. The adult resource alliance partnered with Billings Parks and Recreation in 2020 to bring the practice to the Yellowstone County senior community.

Recreation and Wellness Specialist for Billings Parks and recreation, Jennifer Brown, explained why the classes started to begin.

"Well, we wanted to bring programing from outside the walls of the senior center downtown because we know that having classes where seniors are at, closer to where they are at, seniors are more likely to show up the distance isn't really a problem especially in the winter."

The class offers a positive environment for beginners with moves meant to strengthen muscles. The chair supports those dealing with the pains of mobility issues and makes it easier for them to participate.

It also offers seniors a chance to stretch out and become more comfortable in their bodies.

One repeating yoga instructor, Bess Lovec, believes that for some, chair yoga may be one of the easiest ways to keep seniors active.

"Chair yoga is ideal for people who are uncomfortable getting down on the floor and back up that need more support for balance and maybe are new to yoga and would like to do some of the introductory moves before they maybe proceed to the floor yoga."

Yoga instructors for the class like Bess are certified senior fitness trainers, which helps the class be easy to understand, joint friendly and keeps the focus on residents aging in place and in grace.

Overall, Chair Yoga offers a quiet and comfortable space where people can boost their confidence not only in their movements, but also in themselves.

Chair yoga will be held at the A.R.A. Center every Thursday from one till two.