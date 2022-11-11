BILLINGS, Mont. - Will James Middle School hosts an assembly every year to commemorate veterans, and on Friday, it returned for the first time in two years.

Will James has celebrated active military personnel and veterans with a school assembly since September 11, 2001, but paused the festivities because of the pandemic.

This year, the assembly returned with a few new touches.

The event featured military personnel sharing their experiences, and the school choir singing their thanks to service members.

The eighth-grade band also played each of the military branches' theme songs and asked those who have served to stand for applause.

Hunter Jones has been a main organizer of the assembly since its beginning and believes the military and Montana are intertwined, and many students already have a relationship with a past or current service member.

"Every class I have, 'does anybody know anybody that's in the military?' Half a dozen to a dozen kids will raise their hands. In a lot of states that's not the case, but here in Montana people are very aware"

Jones also believes society's respect for the military has been dropping for years. He says instilling students with a sense of pride is pivotal to boost morale.

"It's important to show how much people in Montana care for their veterans. At such a formative age in middle school, I've spent my whole career in middle school. They have very active minds and they are very aware of anybody that's in the military that they are familiar with. It's a way to connect their lives with people who are in the military. "

The assembly also featured a big surprise for students. The National Guard and Army Reserve brought a Blackhawk helicopter and several army tanks outside for students to explore.

Before the pandemic, the Veteran's Assembly was a Will James tradition for over two decades, and they hope moving forward they can continue the yearly celebration for decades and generations to come.