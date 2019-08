Starting Sunday night, Central Avenue will be fully closed just east of 24th St West here in the magic city.

The road will be closed through Tuesday morning (8/6) so MDU can repair a gas valve near the intersection.

They will be working 24 hours a day to reduce the impact to businesses and commuting traffic.

All affected businesses on Central Ave will have access from 19th St W.

Please follow the signed detour and plan for additional travel time.