BILLINGS, Mont. - Some news for dog lovers in the Magic City, Billings Parks and Recreation are currently working on renovations to Centennial Dog Park to solve some of the drainage issues there.

The dog park opened in June 2021, much to the delight of dog lovers on the west end of town.

But since then it's had drainage issues, leaving large puddles of irrigation water that as you can imagine dogs loved to get dirty in. Their owners didn't like it quite as much.

"This is actually a drainage swell for a future parking lot so we didn't think it would be an issue at all because the parking lot wasn't built yet. But it ended up being a bathtub for all the irrigation water that would runoff there. So, no we didn't really know (about the issue), but yes, we sort of knew because of the parking lot,” said Mike Pigg, Superintendent of Parks.

Part of the dog park has been closed for the last month as the parks department works to address the drainage issues within centennial park.

“So, what we did was dug out all the ugly soil and got down to the grave layer down in the ground and we filled it up with drain rock and now we're finishing it off with a smaller rock so all the water now will drain into the ground and into the groundwater, Pigg said.”

Other future plans for Centennial Dog Park include a concrete path around the area to walk on, and the addition of more trees and shelter structures.

Pigg says the current gravel project should be completed within the next couple of weeks.