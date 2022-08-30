Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday.
Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress.
One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
