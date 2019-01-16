A Verizon Wireless cell phone tower will not go up on the property of a local church, even though, the church wanted the tower. The church that wanted the tower is First Presbyterian on 13th Street W. The plan was voted down by Billings City Council on Monday.

KULR-8 spoke to First Presbyterian's pastor, Dave Thompson who said he's not disappointed by the council's decision and just wants to be a good neighbor. For city councilman, Chris Friedel, he voted for the tower to be placed on the church's property. He was one of 3 councilmembers who voted for the tower. Four other members voted the plan down.

Friedel explained his reason for voting for the tower and his colleagues' reasonings for voting against it. In this situation, we voted to deny the location of that behind the Presbyterian church. I was for the project because I couldn't find a way to move it around. But, the reason why they voted was that the asthetics of where it was going to be, the closeness to the area of the residences that may cause a noise issue. So, there were four main issues, none of them being health issues. Mainly those reasons are noise, location, it was not condusive to the environment, and it was not asthetically pleasing."

KULR-8 emailed all city council members for comment. Friedel and Mayor Bill Cole were the two members who responded. Mayor Cole explained that he recused himself from the vote because of prior relationships with Verizon.

The Mayor also mentionted that there could be a suggestion of Rocky Mountain College speaking with Verizon to see if something could work out with placing the tower on campus. KULR-8 was able to get in contact with RMC's president, Dr. Robert Wilmouth, who said he has not personally been in contact with Verizon about the cell phone tower. However, he is open to discussions.