BILLINGS, Mont. - Mother's Day isn't over yet and there are countless ways to show your mom some love.

For some families, especially those who have a mother suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's, it can be difficult finding ways to celebrate together.

Linda Young, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association says even if your mother can't remember the day, there are still ways to make it impactful and special for everyone.

"She likes to be around people, that's kind of her love language is to be around people, so we'll spend that day with her and hopefully she'll feel our love," says Linda.

Linda's mother, Gertrude Christensen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's around five years ago after she noticed warning signs like her mom not knowing Linda's husband had been a pilot for more than 30 years.

"She was really angry, she couldn't remember that she couldn't remember. Seeing things like her not knowing if she gave my dad his insulin and he couldn't remember, he had dementia as well."

Realizing her mother needed help, Linda and her husband moved from Ohio to Billings, living with and supporting her parents for a year.

Linda says it was tough on her and her two sisters seeing a different side of their mother.

"Most loving parents, they adopted all three of us girls, and just doted on us, they just thought we were the best thing in their world, and to see that change in her and to see her angry and yelling and slamming cupboards that was tough, that was really hard."

The Young family eventually had to move their parents into an assisted living facility, but Linda says as her mother moved out of her rebellious stage, her happy side came back out.

"Sometimes having a little too much fun, I don't know how old she thinks she is but she acts much younger than her 91-year-old self, that's for sure."

According to Linda, you should be able to do most activities with your mother, depending on their stage of Alzheimer’s. Some people struggle with loud noises and crowds more than others.

Linda says if they are further along, having lunch with them at their living facility or bringing them home for a small get-together would be great options.

"You have to have fun, even though they ask the same question over and over a million times, or maybe they don't even remember who you are, my mom once looked at a picture and thought I was just the girl who took her to her doctor’s appointments, but that's ok, she is happy now and that's all we can really ask for."

Linda wants residents to know if you are struggling to support a family member with Alzheimer's or don't know what to do, you're not alone.

You can reach out to the Alzheimer's Associations who have a variety of recourses including a 24-hour helpline, 800-271-3900.