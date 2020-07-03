Celebrating Independence Day at KOA Campgrounds

BILLINGS, Mont. -- After a slow start to the year, the KOA campgrounds in Billings are completely booked for this holiday weekend.

Parker Moore, an office clerk for KOA, says they've been seeing an influx of campers the past two weeks, and they have just over 130 reservations, with about 400 people staying at the park this weekend. He says KOA has signs posted up around the campgrounds encouraging people to keep their distance from others, wear a mask, and wash their hands to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Billings KOA is the first of its kind, out of about 500 campgrounds throughout the world. Moore says the Billings location is filled with many family-friendly amenities.

"The mini golf course in my opinion is the best thing here," he says, "It's super fun, and everybody seems to love it. A lot of people go out every night or every day and play it so that is probably the main thing, but we're also a great family friendly place."

Moore says there are no more RV reservations left for this weekend, but there are a few tent spots open if you haven't made plans yet for Independence Day.