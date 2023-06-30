The following is a press release from Harvest Church.

BILLINGS, MT- The annual community party hosted by Harvest Church is back for a 22nd year. Celebrate Freedom starts at 7 p.m. at MetraPark with activities for kids, The Brickhouse Band, and food truck fare. As in the past, Harvest is donating to the city a lengthy professional fireworks show choreographed to music that will be visible from many vantages in Billings.

New this year: More free activities for kids and families, including lawn games, face painting, balloon animals, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, inflatables, and a rock wall. Harvest will also give out free water, glow gear, flags, pinwheels, stickers, temporary tattoos, and other goodies while supplies last. Beer and wine will also be sold by the Breakfast Exchange Club and at MetraPark Concessions.

The Brickhouse Band will play by the pond for the entire evening, from 7 to 10 p.m., followed by the fireworks show.

“We’re excited to bring back some of the things people loved about the event when it was at Castle Rock Park,” said Rachel Woosley, Local Outreach Director at Harvest. “Covid forced us to reimagine how we host this party, so it’s fun to see some activities starting to return.”

Woosley said the event is designed to be family-friendly and inexpensive. Admission is free, and although food truck fare and concessions are available for purchase, outside food and drink are allowed. There are grassy areas to sit, but chairs and rain-or-shine gear are encouraged.

The fireworks launch zone is the old grandstand/racetrack area on the southeast side of the property. Loudspeakers will pump choreographed music to the upper and lower MetraPark parking lots, the plaza, and nearby business lots. The music will also be broadcast on Mix 97.1 and 102.9 Cat Country.

Guests may park for free in all MetraPark lots, however, some parking lot construction is still underway, and those areas will be clearly marked and blocked off. Nearby business lots will also be open, first come, first served.

“Last year we had some issues with people lighting off personal fireworks in the parking lots.” Woosley said, “It’s super dangerous and prohibited on MetraPark grounds, so we’re strongly suggesting people not bring those this year.” MetraPark security will be enforcing the ban. Parking on the Rims is also prohibited by the city.

Years ago, when the city could no longer afford to host a fireworks show for Billings residents, Harvest stepped in to help fill the community’s need for a pyrotechnic celebration and good, old-fashioned fun. It’s only grown each year since then.

Harvest’s Pastor Adam Barton says the event is a source of joy for the church each summer when it arrives. “We love our country, and we love our city. We are honored to serve the people of Billings and surrounding areas and hope everyone has a safe and fun-filled day celebrating.

Details

What: Celebrate Freedom: An evening of fireworks, live entertainment, family activities, freebies, and food trucks. The fireworks show, by Pyro F/X is choreographed to music and will be pumped through loudspeakers aimed at the upper and lower MetraPark parking lots and surrounding area business parking lots. A live radio broadcast of the music will be available at Mix 97.1 and 102.9 Cat Country.

Where: MetraPark’s Chiesa Plaza, the outdoor pavilion and midway near the pond.Fireworks launch zone: MetraPark’s old grandstands/racetrack area.

Where to park: Parking is free in the upper and lower MetraPark lots, and nearby business parking lots after closing hours. Parking on the Rims is prohibited by the city.

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, free parking, and free activities. Food truck fare and concessions for purchase.

More info:CFBillings.com