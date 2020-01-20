The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed verbiage from its website, suggesting people refrain from all vaping products, during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The agency is focusing on THC-containing products, recommending people avoid THC-containing e-cigarettes, or vaping products, especially those from informal sources like friends and online dealers.

The agency says adults using nicotine vaping products, to replace cigarettes, should not go back to smoking, but instead, recommends they consider using FDA-approved ways of quitting.

The agency also says people should not add vitamin E acetate to their e-cigarettes, as the thickener has been "strongly linked" to lung injury cases.