If you have a hedgehog, listen up.

It's time to nix cuddle time with these little guys.

The CDC has linked them to a salmonella outbreak.

Eleven people in 8 states have gotten sick, and one of them was even hospitalized.

All of this started back in October and 10 of the 11 people said they'd been in contact with a pet hedgehog before they got sick.

Even hedgehogs that look clean and healthy can carry salmonella, which shows up in their droppings.

It can easily spread to toys, their bed, and, really, anywhere they go.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps.