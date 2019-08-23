CDC reports one person dead after severe respiratory illness linked with vaping

One person in Illinois has died from a severe respiratory illness linked to vaping.

Health officials say the victim was an adult who was hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness, and had recently vaped.

Also, the number of cases continues to increase across the country.

According to the CDC, there are now 193 potential cases that have been reported in 22 states.

No single product or compound has been identified, but all patients had reported using e-cigarettes.

The illness initially looks like a bad respiratory infection, but does not get better with treatment.