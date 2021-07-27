CDC recommends schools to mask up

BILLINGS - The CDC announced Tuesday they have updated their guidelines for wearing masks in schools.

New guidelines encourage all teachers, staff, students and visitors in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen emphasized that health and safety continue to be top priorities as schools prepare to open this fall. But whether schools decide to follow the new recommendations will be left up to local school districts.

Arntzen reiterated that these new guidelines are only recommendations, which means schools are not required to follow them.

But she did strongly encourage communities and school boards to discuss what makes the most sense for their individual districts.

Arntzen says the makeup of schools in Montana is diverse. With more than 400 public schools in the state, some have thousands of students and others only have a handful.

That means each school will have a unique approach when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

"Personal choice would be something that I would like to see, but as State Superintendent this is local control, so to put parents in that driver seat, put parents in the boardroom while those decisions are being made is going to be a great opportunity for our schools moving forward," she said.

Arntzen says parents should speak with their healthcare providers to find out what's best for their children and speak with local school officials to address question and concerns before heading back to school this fall.