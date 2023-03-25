BILLINGS, Mont. - No injuries were reported in a fire at the Water Reclamation Facility in Billings Thursday.

The City says the fire was continued to one room and the affected area contained storage of a chemical that is used for odor control.

Plant staff is working with the Billings Fire Department and a local cleanup contractor to ensure the room is safe and then full operations will be back online.

Wastewater service is not expected to be interrupted due to this event and the wastewater plant is operational and in full compliance with regulations.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause, but initial reports indicate it was caused by an electrical issue.