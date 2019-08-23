A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after she was caught on camera shoving an emaciated dog into the trunk of a car outside of a Cocoa animal shelter.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to the agency's Facebook page Thursday night that Sara Perry has been arrested and charged with felony animal abuse.

Perry showed up at a the Central Brevard Humane Society shelter Wednesday and asked workers there to either take the dog or euthanize it.

The shelter said they were full, and told Perry they would do not euthanize unwanted dogs.