Caught on camera: New York car almost runs over kids on sidewalk

A Brooklyn, New York driver apparently grew impatient with traffic and attempted to go around school buses by driving on the sidewalk, almost hitting young children yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

And the whole thing was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the driver steering onto the sidewalk around a line of school buses parked in front of a school.

A group of children is exiting a school bus when the driver comes up on them on the sidewalk, very nearly hitting them.

Dov Hikind, a former New York state assemblyman from Brooklyn, released the video to police with a complaint of reckless endangerment.

Police are investigating the incident, and reported that they have recovered a vehicle in connection to the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.