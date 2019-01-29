Caught On Cam: Laxative Switcheroo!

(WFLA) Jayme Ream had a feeling his roommate was stealing his prescription pills and he had a plan that no one else knew about.

"After work Monday night, I went to Walmart, bought a camera and no one knew," Ream says. "No one knew and I live with two other people."

Ream wasn't done.

He wanted to teach a lesson to the crook that was stealing his medicine.

"So, Monday night when I got the camera I also bought a bottle of ex-lax and I transferred the pain pills and moved the pain pills out and put the ex-lax in the other bottle," Ream explains. "And put it in there for him to get."

Ream's roommate, 56-year-old Peter Emery Jr. took the bait.

