Cattle buried by snowdrifts

KYLE, S.D. - The life of a rancher is one that, unless you've done it yourself, you don't really understand it. They work tirelessly to make sure their cattle have the best living conditions possible.

But if there's one thing ranchers, or anyone for that matter, can't control, it's mother nature.

Snow drifts; they bury sidewalks, cars, and in some cases, cattle. This was the case for one South Dakota rancher who is still searching for some of her livestock.

"Then we saw that big bull and he was stuck all the way up to his head, like he's a 2000 pound bull," said Dale Vocu, a Kyle, South Dakota rancher. She, and other ranchers on the west side of the state, are feeling the impacts of recent blizzards.

"I'm pretty sure there's a lot in the same boat that we are but they just didn't put it out there. It took a pretty hard toll on everyone," said Vocu.

To say the least, ranchers are committed to making sure their cattle get the care they need, especially in times of crisis.

Vocu told KULR-8 they dug out 6 cows and bulls on Thursday and have spent 4 to 5 hours doing so.

We showed AG Director and rancher Colter Brown the video of Vocu and the members of their Kyle Ranch digging out their cattle and he wasn't surprised about the dedication ranchers show to one another.

"You do things as a community and you help each other out. We just wouldn't be successful in this business especially in this part of the world where we have weather like this if we couldn't lean on each other to help out. Whether it's a snow storm, fire, or just a normal project like gathering cattle, you have to be able to lean on your neighbor to help each other out

Vocu added to unity of valued ranch members.

"It shows how much we care for them, like we are willing to risk going out into the 40 mph gusts just to dig them out just cause we don't want to see the losses. They're like family to us cause we're really close to our cattle," said Vocu.