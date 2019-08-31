Cat and Griz football fans are excited for a new season

BILLINGS -- The Plaza Arcade Bar and Grill hosted a Cat and Griz season kick-off party on August 31, 2019. We spoke with a couple fans watching the games who say they are pumped for a new season of college football.

Mackenzie Mudd, a Montana Grizzlies fan says, "the excitement of the game and the rivalry with the Cats... it's awesome."

Brady Narum says he has been a Montana State Bobcats fan since he was little. "I was kind of growing up into it," says Narum, "My family is all big Cats fans so I've been to parties growing up, so yeah I was pretty much born into it. I love the Cats."

The Plaza Arcade Bar and Grill even gave out a few tickets to Bobcat and Griz home games. Montana and Montana State football both competed on August 31, 2019 for the first time this season.