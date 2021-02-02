Castle Rock Park to get some big upgrades

BILLINGS, Mont.- Castle Rock Park in Billings is set to get some big upgrades after Billings City Council approved a new, master plan.

One of the first changes people will see is a "destination" playground, according to Heights Neighborhood Task Force Chair Jennifer Owen. She said that will hopefully be this summer.

"So, one of the first things we expect the public will see here is a playground, a destination playground that really draws people from across the community," said Owen.

Other amenities in the master plan include a community center, pickle ball courts and a future indoor swimming pool. The plan also calls for upgrades to existing amenities, like the splash area and restrooms.

She added, "There's some funds also in the capital improvement plan for the years 2023 and 2024 that would look at parking lots and restroom renovations. Then, after that it's really a year by year process of trying to work pieces into the budget."

Owen said the Heights Task Force is doing private fundraising to help with developing the park. One of those recent donations was $3,500 from the Heights Optimist Club.

The full build out of the Castle Rock Park Master Plan is estimated at $11,905,700.

"I grew up in the Heights," said Owen. "I went to Sandstone. I went to Castle Rock. I went to Skyview. I've watched this park. I've known this park. I have a young son. And, I believe the best interests of our community are served by serving our children. And, I think that these kinds of parks that bring community together, that give kids a place to play together, that give families a place to recreate together, I just think it makes us a stronger and better community."